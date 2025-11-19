Despite Middle Eastern carrier Flydubai’s turning to Airbus for its latest fleet expansion, the airline has disclosed a provisional agreement for up to 150 Boeing 737 Max jets.

Flydubai had unveiled a 150-aircraft deal for the A321neo at the Dubai air show on 18 November, a decision which diversifies its narrowbody fleet.

But it has shown that it remains keen on the 737 Max, with a memorandum of understanding for 75 aircraft and options on another 75.

Flydubai has not specifically detailed the breakdown between Max variants, but says the deal enables it to “take advantage” of the family’s flexibility, and leverage the capabilities of the Max 8, Max 9 and Max 10.

Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says the airline feels “pro-active fleet planning is essential to ensuring we are well-placed to meet the rising demand for travel”.

“Anticipating future needs is a defining factor in the success of any airline,” he adds.

Flydubai has a fleet of 96 737s, comprising 66 Max 8s, three Max 9s, and 27 737-800s.

Its latest agreement, if firmed, would be its fourth order for the 737. The airline is also a customer for 30 Boeing 787-9s.