Middle Eastern budget carrier Air Arabia has expanded its fleet to 90 aircraft after taking delivery of the first five Airbus A320neos from its order for 120.

The airline says that, along with the A320neos, it brought in four older A320s over the course of last year.

As a result its fleet comprises 76 A320s, five A320neos, three A321s and six A321neos.

Air Arabia’s jets are distributed over six bases, primarily Sharjah with 54 aircraft, plus Abu Dhabi, Morocco, Pakistan, Egypt and a third United Arab Emirates station at Ras Al Khaimah.

The airline previously had operations in Jordan and Armenia but is liquidating its joint ventures, in which it held a 49% share, in both countries.

Air Arabia plans to expand, however, with a new venture in Saudi Arabia where it has acquired a 49% stake in a carrier to be based in Dammam.

The carrier turned in a strong full-year performance for 2025, increasing net profit by 11% to Dhs1.63 billion ($443 million).

Passenger numbers were up 16%, helping to propel revenues to nearly Dhs7.8 billion.

“Building on our strong foundation, we have continued to achieve remarkable financial and operational growth, reaffirming the strength of our business model,” says the company.

Air Arabia broadened its network with the addition of 30 routes across its six bases during the year.

It says it has coped with “significant inflationary and supply-chain challenges” by remaining “disciplined and focused on operational efficiency”.