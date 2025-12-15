Dutch carrier KLM’s Cityhopper division has started operating Embraer 195-E2 twinjets with increased capacity.

The airline is fitting four additional economy-class seats to all 22 of the type, aiming to convert them by June next year.

This will take the E195-E2’s overall accommodation to 136 seats.

KLM says this has been achieved by reducing the size of the galley and “optimising the way it is stocked”.

“This results in lower catering weight on every flight,” it adds. “Cityhopper employees have been involved in this process improvement to ensure the new layout is practical for the crew.”

KLM put the first upgraded aircraft into service on 6 December, operating it on the route to Porto.

It says the amended catering process will also be expanded to other models in its fleet, in order to reduce weight, claiming that it could save 160t of fuel annually.