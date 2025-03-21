Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will be the country’s first operator of Boeing’s 737 Max 10, after it placed a firm order for 12 examples as part of a 30-aircraft order top-up.

The parent company of Malaysia Airlines also announced orders for 18 more 737 Max 8s, in addition to options for 30 more 737s.

No delivery timeline has been disclosed from MAG, but it expects the last of the new aircraft to be delivered by 2030, when it retires all of its older 737-800s.

The fresh orders are on top of an existing commitment for 25 Max 8s, of which 11 aircraft have already been delivered. MAG expects the remaining 14 jets to be handed over by 2027.

The 737 Max 10 – likely to be operated by mainline operator Malaysia Airlines – will feature lie-flat seats in business class, marking the first time the Oneworld operator has installed such seats on a narrowbody.

Izham Ismail, MAG’s group managing director, states that the selection of the 737 “reflects a careful evaluation of our long-term growth strategy”.

“This investment represents a bold step in securing MAG’s future, enhancing our ability to respond to market opportunities, drive greater value across our operations, and support the broader aviation ecosystem. It also enables us to future-proof our fleet, ensuring we remain competitive, adaptable, and well-positioned for sustainable growth,” Izham adds.

In March 2024, the airline group, which also comprises low-cost unit Firefly, said it would be kicking off a campaign for 25 narrowbodies, adding at the time that it was “manufacturer agnostic”.

Malaysia Airlines was hit by delivery delays for its 737 Max 8s: in 2024, the airline said it expected to receive 13 737 Max 8s by the end of the year, but had only received four as of September.