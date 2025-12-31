Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has conducted the maiden flight of an updated civilian variant of the 5.5t Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter.

The flight of the Dhruv NG took place in Bengaluru on 30 December with company and government officials watching, says HAL.

Indian media showed footage of the flight, but HAL does not provide details of the flight’s duration or milestones achieved.

The Dhruv NG is a follow-on from the Dhruv Mk 1 civilian helicopter. It is powered by two locally developed HAL/Safran Shakti 1H1C engines, compared with two Turbomeca TM333-2B2s for the Mk 1.

Other updates include a glass cockpit, higher power ratings, crashworthy seats and improve vibration control.

“The Dhruv ‘New Gen’ helicopter is the cornerstone of HAL’s civil expansion,” says HAL chairman and managing director DK Sunil, observing that the Mk 1 Civil Dhruv has already flown over 24,000h.

“The Dhruv NG offers enhanced safety, high-performance and cost-effectiveness, making it a strong alternative to imported helicopters. We are working closely with the [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] to ensure globally aligned certification standards.”

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that 407 Dhruvs have been delivered, with the vast majority serving with India’s military and paramilitary forces. HAL also holds orders for 73 Dhruvs, mainly for India’s army.