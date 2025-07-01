Air Botswana has unveiled a new board structure, but the appointment of Dane Kondic as chair has sparked discontent within Mozambican carrier LAM, where Kondic already heads the management committee.

Kondic, a former chief executive of Air Serbia, has been listed in a new Air Botswana board line-up.

“Comprising a diverse group of seasoned professionals, the board brings together a wealth of experience across various sectors,” the carrier states.

It adds that the appointments reflect the Botswanan government’s commitment to ensure the airline is “well-positioned to deliver on its mandate”.

But Kondic’s position has caused friction within LAM.

LAM’s board understands that the appointment is “consultative” and “held on a part-time basis and without executive powers”.

But given that both carriers operate in the regional market, it says, potential conflicts of interest need to be considered.

LAM’s board reaffirmed at a 29 June meeting that exercising the functions of management committee chair “must be on an exclusive basis”.

This is aimed at “ensuring full dedication” to the company’s restructuring process and “full commitment” to the company’s strategic objectives.

It says this point has been “accepted” by Kondic, and discussions are under way to “facilitate the implementation” of the decision.