Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines has become the first to connect Moscow with the North Korean capital Pyongyang in nearly eight decades of diplomatic relations.

Nordwind carried out the 27 July flight from Moscow Sheremetyevo using a Boeing 777-200ER, arriving in Pyongyang the following day.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia says it granted authorisation for the service on 8 July, adding that procedures for obtaining slots at the North Korean airport had been completed.

Flights will operate once per month to establish “stable” loads, it states, with the frequency increasing if demand justifies such a measure.

Rosaviatsia says the flight is the first to link the two capital cities since the Soviet Union formally recognised North Korea in October 1948.

The 777-200ER (RA-73340) is an ex-Singapore Airlines twinjet, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 800 engines and configured with 440 seats.

Nordwind conducted the return service on 29 July.

“Flights between Pyongyang and Moscow will contribute to the further development of relations between [us],” says Rosaviatsia deputy head Alexei Buevich.

He points out that the service will provide access to the new tourism resort at Wonsan-Kalma while North Korean citizens will be able to transit via Sheremetyevo.