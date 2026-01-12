Israeli flag-carrier El Al has disclosed that Levy Halevy is to take over as chief executive from 21 January.

Halevy will take up the post following the 31 December resignation of Dina Ben Tal Ganacia.

El Al had previously identified Halevy as Ganancia’s successor, but had not specified a transition date – although Ganancia had planned to step down by the end of 2025.

Halevy has formerly held roles including the head of Israel Credit Cards, and positions at firms including Bank Hapoalim and Malam Group.

Ganancia had been El Al’s first female chief.

Much of her three-and-a-half year period in charge was marked by the Gaza conflict, during which El Al turned in an unusually-strong financial performance owing to a reduction in foreign competition and increased demand for its flights.