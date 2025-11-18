Start-up carrier Riyadh Air has announced an order for 120 CFM International Leap-1A engines to power the 60 Airbus A321neo jets it ordered last year.

The agreement was announced at Dubai air show on 18 November.

“We are excited to partner with CFM… as we open a new chapter in our company’s history,” says Adam Boukadida, chief financial officer at Riyadh Air.

The Saudi carrier is set to commence operations later this year with services to London using Boeing 787-9 widebodies.

Its first A321neo delivery is expected in the second half of 2026.

The A320neo-family of jets can be powered by either the Leap-1A or the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan.