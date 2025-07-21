Starting later this month, Southwest Airlines passengers will be allowed to purchase assigned seats on flights departing on or after 27 January.

The move away from Southwest’s egalitarian-style boarding process in favour of assigned seating is part of previously announced changes to the Dallas-based carrier’s operations, but it had not set a firm date for the seating switch-up until now.

Southwest says that assigned seats, including its new extra-legroom seats, will go on sale starting 29 July.

Tony Roach, executive vice-president customer and brand, says that moving to assigned seating “removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin”.

The airline plans to roll out a new group-based boarding system designed for efficiency, along with new fare bundles. Passengers who want to be among the first aboard will have the option to purchase a “priority boarding” pass 24h prior to their flight’s departure.

Last year, Southwest disclosed sweeping operational changes intended to reverse years of poor financial performances and to better compete with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Southwest’s initiatives have included efforts to reduce turnaround times at terminal gates, introducing red-eye flights, selling and leasing back aircraft and abandoning its signature bags-fly-free policy.

The airline will report its second-quarter financial results on 24 July.