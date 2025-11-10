Thai Airways International is expecting to introduce its first pair of Airbus A321neos before the end of this year, with the first scheduled to arrive in November.

Chief commercial officer Kittiphong Sansomboon, speaking during an event in London on 7 November, said the twinjets would enhance the single-aisle fleet which comprises 20 older A320s absorbed from regional spin-off Thai Smile.

He underlines the importance the carrier is placing on premium seating.

Thai Smile’s A320s had been fitted with an all-economy layout. Sansomboon says Thai initially opted to introduce a business-class section by leaving the middle economy seat empty – and “hoped that would work”.

“Asian people don’t think that way,” he admits. “They complain.”

He says the carrier changed its strategy and put in a “real” business-class seat, which reclines to 120°, fitting 12 under its ‘Royal Silk’ brand.

“It doesn’t have to be full-flat,” says Sansomboon, given that the aircraft are used on domestic and regional services up to 4h.

But the A321neo, he states, will be used to “fly longer”. The airline will acquire 32 of the type, taking its narrowbody fleet to 52.

The twinjets will have Thompson Vantage full-flat business-class and Recaro economy-class seats.

Its business cabin will include both a 2-2 and 1-1 seat configuration. “Double seats are ideal for companions wishing to travel together, while the exclusive ‘Throne Seat’ offers exceptional privacy,” the airline states.

Sansomboon highlights the airline’s customer-based thinking on the seat design, such as drop-down armrests to enable passengers to leave their seat more easily when the fold-down tray table is in use.

He adds that passengers will have sufficient room in overhead baggage compartments and not have to fret about space even if they are the last to board.

Thai, which has emerged from a period of rehabilitation, is also looking to refresh the interiors of its Boeing 777-300ERs in 2028, to match the cabins of 787s.

This update will include Thompson Vantage business seats, a premium-economy cabin with Safran Z535i seats, and Recaro’s R3 for the economy section.