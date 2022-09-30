Amber Elias
Based in London but from Sydney, Amber Elias is the head of digital engagement and development at FlightGlobal. Amber is an experienced journalist with over twelve years’ experience working in digital media across international brands and industries.
FlyArystan receives new A320neo, outlines fleet ambitions for 2023
Although parent company Air Astana only launched the Kazakhstani carrier in 2019, FlyArystan has grown rapidly in the post-pandemic market to fly 3.1m passengers in 2021 - almost as many as Air Astana itself.
Aer Lingus A320 and the Irish Air Corps take to the skies
The planes flew in formation at the 2019 Bray Air Display in Ireland.
Paris Air Show 2019: Everything you need to know
The 53rd International Paris Air Show will take place from 17 to 23 June 2019 at the Exhibition Center of Le Bourget.
WestJet’s 787-9 completes first transatlantic flight
WestJet has introduced its latest Boeing 787-9 with an inaugural transatlantic flight.
Air Mauritius debuts A330neo cabin in London
Air Mauritius is to revamp its existing Airbus A340s in line with its new A330neos, the second of which it took delivery of on 25 April.
Air Mauritius takes delivery of first A330neo
Air Mauritius has received its first Airbus A330-900 at a ceremony in Toulouse.
Emirates completes Expo 2020 Dubai livery
Emirates has finished painting 40 aircraft in bespoke “Expo 2020 Dubai” liveries, rolling out the final Airbus A380 in the eye-catching orange “opportunity” decal from the Emirates Engineering hangar in Dubai.
All British Airways retrojets together for the first time
To mark the 50,000th customer on a retrojet flight by British Airways, all four heritage liveries have been photographed together for the first time.
Qatar reveals new economy seat and more destinations
Qatar Airways has launched its new economy-class product, ‘Quisine’, which includes additional leg room, faster broadband and a new in-flight dining experience. Alongside the unveiling at the ITB travel-trade fair in Berlin, the airline also revealed seven new destinations for 2019.
First officer Holly Sims on flying the BEA retrojet
After British Airways successfully unveiled its BEA retrojet, we spoke to first officer Holly Sims about her experience as a pilot and the future of women in the aviation industry.
Landor 747 named as next British Airways retrojet
British Airways has announced that the next retrojet will be a Boeing 747 in a Landor design.