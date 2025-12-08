Babcock International has secured its first contract to operate a batch of Aero Vodochody L-39 jet trainers it purchased at the end of last year, with the assets to be flown in support of France’s EPNER test pilot school and the nation’s DGA defence procurement agency.

“The contract, for flight-test training, will see the aircraft used for instruction and evaluation sessions, enabling trainees to assess aircraft performance and flying qualities under realistic operational conditions,” the company says.

That will include sorties being flown in the adversary training, or “red air” role.

Babcock International announced in December 2024 that it had acquired 11 L-39s previously employed by private company Apache Aviation, for use from its international fighter pilot training academy in Dijon.

“The partnership reflects Babcock’s commitment to supporting the French armed forces in its critical missions by providing high-performance aerial assets tailored to the demands of training and testing,” says Pierre Basquin, the company’s chief executive aviation and France chief executive.

Basquin says he expects the deal with EPNER and the DGA to “pave the way for further opportunities, particularly in operational training and the training of international pilots”.