Belgium’s first General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SkyGuardian has arrived in the country, ahead of an official unveiling scheduled for late September.

The nation’s lead example was transported to Florennes air base from the USA aboard a Belgian air force Airbus Defence & Space A400M, arriving on 18 August. That followed the completion of an acceptance test procedure on 22 July.

The Belgian defence ministry says a “reconstruction and installation” activity will take up to four weeks to complete, with this to be followed by limited functional test-flights.

An official unveiling by the air force’s 2 Sqn is scheduled for 23 September.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry says an initial cadre of remote pilots, sensor operators and mission intelligence coordinators – with six personnel in each category – completed a first phase of instruction in the USA in June.

That work spanned use of the ground control station (GCS) and mission intelligence station, and tested emergency procedures, it says. “Recently, they also took control of an MQ-9B in California during a series of successful nine-hour flights.”

A follow-on phase, to include tactical training, is being delivered at an international MQ-9B training centre established at the Royal Air Force’s Waddington base in Lincolnshire. The UK service also is in the process of working towards operational capability with the type, which it names the Protector RG1.

Signed in August 2020, Brussels’ MQ-9B acquisition covers the provision of four of the medium-altitude, long-endurance air vehicles, two GCS and other supporting equipment.

Belgium will employ its new remotely piloted air system for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, with the MQ-9B’s certification enabling the platform to be flown in civilian airspace.

Separately, GA-ASI on 19 August announced that it has acquired San Diego, California-based engine specialist Achates Power.

“Their advancements in green technology emission reduction, fuel efficiency and power density align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions for airborne platforms,” says GA-ASI president David Alexander.