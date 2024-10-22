Japan’s Acquistion, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is working on a range of new airpower capabilities for Japanese airpower, as it manages existing programmes.

ATLA’s main headquarters is located in an office building set in Japan’s Ministry of Defense (JMOD), located in the Tokyo neighbourhood of Ichigaya.

During FlightGlobal’s recent visit to ATLA, staffers involved in aviation programmes outlined some key areas where work is underway.

One of key focus area is Foreign Military Sales programmes with the USA, which includes the Lockheed Martin F-35 – Tokyo is acquiring both the conventional take-off and landing F-35A and short take-off and vertical landing F-35B – as well as the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor. In addition, ATLA is overseeing a major upgrade of Japan’s F-15Js to a new “Japanese Super Interceptor” standard.

In addition, ATLA is also heavily in involved with the Global Air Combat Programme (GCAP) being undertaken with Italy and the United Kingdom.

Other future initiatives include exploring the role of artificial intelligence in airpower as well as further research into unmanned air vehicles. For the 2025 Japan fiscal yar, ATLA requested funds to “research UAV network combat systems.”

Among domestic programmes, ATLA is working on standoff electronic warfare (EW) version of the Kawasaki P-1, a maritime patrol aircraft in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and the C-2, a large twin-engined tactical transport in service with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

Both aircraft will serve in the standoff electronic warfare mission. The JMSDF EW-roled P-1 entered development this year, and this process is expected to be completed in 2033. The JASDF’s EW-roled C-2 is further along: developed started in 2020, with a technological and operational test in 2026, and the completion of development in 2027.

ATLA has already overseen the development of a C-2 variant, the RC-2 electronic intelligence aircraft that entered service in 2020, replacing NAMC YS-11EB.

ATLA is also behind plans to obtain a new advanced jet trainer to replace the Kawasaki T-4, which entered service in the late 1980s. Tokyo feels the type is insufficient to train pilots for new types such as the F-35 and later GCAP. An ATLA representative suggested that the search for a new advanced jet trainer is still in its early stages.

Nonetheless, the potential for a T-4 replacement has garnered international interest. At the Japan Aerospace event from 16-19 October, Boeing promoted the T-7 and Leonardo the M-346. In addition, Korea Aerospace Industries, producer of the T-50, made its debut appearance at the Japanese show.

Japan is also looking to replace its basic trainer, the Kawaski T-7 turboprop.

While ATLA overseas programmes that see aircraft obtained in large numbers, such as the F-35, it also overseas niche programmes, such as the Kawasaki US-2 amphibian, a search and rescue asset that’s used by the JMSDF.

With only seven examples in service, and the fleet unlikely to grow beyond this, the ATLA officials say the US-2 is a very challenging programme from an industrial perspective, with only one example built every two or three years.

“For private companies this is very difficult, because they need to keep the line and technical personnel,” says an ATLA representative.

“If we could acquire a US-2 every year, they could manage the line…but we just need the aircraft every two or three years. It’s a very difficult programme, but the US-2 has very high capabilities, so a lot of people have an interest in this programme.”

Indeed, the mission of the US-2 is unique: long-range search and rescue for the crews of submarines or downed long-range maritime patrol aircraft.

Given the intricacies of aircraft development and production, ATLA maintains a close relationship with Japan’s aerospace companies, including regular meetings with companies such as MHI.

A big priority is also transparency, with a clear tender process. Before the formal process, however, ATLA holds “intensive, informal meetings” with industry.

One of the ATLA representatives adds that Japan has passed a new act to support the Japanese defence and technology sector, which he feels is a “game changer”, as it amounts to a formal industrial support policy. The act entered force in 2023.

“Before this there was no legally clear single entity responsible for industrial-based policy in Japan, but the new law clearly prescribes that ATLA and the JMOD are responsible for industry-based policy and cooperating with the other relevant ministries.”

The law allows for the financial support of key suppliers, helping ensure the resilience and integrity of Japan’s defence supply chain.