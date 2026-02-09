Lockheed Martin has selected the Robinson Helicopter R66 NxG as its platform offer for the US Army’s Flight School Next training competition.

With fellow bidder M1 Support Services having already picked the R66, the US-built light-single is now being proposed by two of the three bidders in the contest’s third of four phases.

Bell, the other remaining contender, is pitching its own 505 light-single for the requirement.

Although Lockheed Martin, which is competing for Flight School Next as a prime training systems integrator, owns helicopter maker Sikorsky, none of the latter’s platforms are suitable for the army’s training needs.

Flight School Next sees the US Army attempting to move away from its current training provision using the Airbus Helicopters UH-72 Lakota, arguing that the light-twin is too sophisticated a platform on which to learn basic flying skills.

“The R66 offers a modern, American-made solution that ensures readiness at a fraction of the current cost,” says David Smith, chief executive of Robinson.

“Its simple, responsive flight characteristics are crucial for mastering the fundamental stick-and-rudder skills necessary for any situation, ensuring we can support the Army’s stringent criteria for Flight School Next.”