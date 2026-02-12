The Spanish air force is set to launch an evaluation of its first Airbus Defence & Space A400M to have been equipped with a new, indigenously-developed directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) suite.

Supplied by Spanish company Indra, the InShield self-protection system was installed during a scheduled maintenance period, and has undergone certification by Madrid’s National Institute for Aerospace Technology.

A400M Spain

Source: Airbus Defence & Space

The Spanish air force will evaluate the indigenous InShield self-protection system for the A400M on aircraft MSN120

Announcing the step on 12 February, Airbus’s defence unit says the air force “will conduct an operational evaluation of the DIRCM [equipment] in the coming months to assess the solution’s performance and the possibility of integrating it across the rest of the fleet”.

The Spanish air force has a current active inventory of 14 A400Ms, operated by its 31st Wing from Zaragoza air base. Madrid will eventually have a 27-strong fleet of the type.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows that the lead updated aircraft – MSN120 – was delivered to the service in May 2022.

