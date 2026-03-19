The first Embraer C-390 tactical transport for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has conducted its maiden flight in Brazil.

The flight took place from Embraer’s production facility near Sao Paulo, according to the company.

A company video shows a Brazilian test crew boarding the aircraft, conducting a test flight, and landing.

When it rolled the aircraft out in early February, Embraer indicated that the aircraft would be fitted with systems specific to the ROKAF following production flights.

Announced in late 2023, South Korea’s W710 billion ($473 million) order for three C-390s under its Large Transport Aircraft II (LTA-II) requirement was a breakthrough for the twin-engined type in the Asia-Pacific.

In addition to its first order in the Asia-Pacific, the C-390 also defeated the Lockheed Martin C-130J, even though the American type had won the previous LTA-I requirement for four aircraft. South Korea has also operated the C-130H for decades.

At the time of the 2023 order, deliveries were anticipated in 2026.

The sale has offered Embraer inroads into South Korea’s defence market. In October 2025 it entered a pact with Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration to explore further opportunities in the South Korean defence market. Embraer has also pitched a modified version of the C-390 to fill a South Korean requirement for six new maritime patrol aircraft.

Separately, the Kawasaki EC-2 electronic warfare aircraft conducted its maiden flight from Japan’s Gifu air base on 17 March.

A heavily modified version of the C-2 tactical transport, the EC-2 is optimised for the electronic attack role, with Japan possibly obtaining up to four examples.