Embraer has teamed up with US company Valkyrie Aero to support to enhance the A-29 Super Tucano’s capabilities against unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The pairing will see Valkyrie’s Gunslinger AI (artificial intelligence) suite paired with the light attack turboprop, says Embraer.

Gunslinger AI improves decision making in the counter-UAS mission. It will enhance the Super Tucano’s existing counter-UAS capabilities that rely on the aircraft’s existing sensor suite.

Embraer, which first mooted the Super Tucano as a counter-UAS platform in November 2025, says the aircraft’s tandem cockpit, loiter time, agility, and speed are ideally suited to engaging drones with guns, guided rocks, and other effectors.

Moreover, the type’s low stall speed of around 43kt (80km/h) means it can efficiently engage slow moving drones, allowing it to match pace with targets that faster jets would struggle to intercept. The type can also operate from austere locations.

“We are proud to partner with Valkyrie to further enhance the A-29 C-UAS mission capabilities,” says Marcio Monteiro of Embraer Defense & Security.

