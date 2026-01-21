US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin has started 2026 by adding two names to the list of countries operating the C-130J tactical transport.

The military airframer confirmed on 21 January that Mexico finalised a contract to acquire the J-model Super Hercules in late 2025, setting Mexico on course to become the first Latin American country to field the latest variant of the combat-proven turboprop.

The Mexican air force (FAM) already operates three legacy C-130Ks – an export variant of the C-130E developed for the UK Royal Air Force.

A second international customer, whose identity has not been revealed, also committed to operating the C-130J at the end of 2025, Lockheed says.

The order via theUS Foreign Military Sales system covers the stretch version of the transport, known as the C-130J-30. That model has 4.5m (15ft) of additional cargo space. Lockheed says the new aircraft will offer increased power, range, fuel efficiency and space compared to Mexico’s existing fleet.

There are now 25 countries operating C-130Js, according to Lockheed, with more than 540 aircraft flying.

The enduring popularity of the C-130 is notable, given the type was introduced more than 50 years ago. There have been numerous improvements over that time, including structural enhancements and modernised avionics.

“The C-130J-30 is truly built to deliver and built to last,” says Trish Pagan, Lockheed’s vice-president of air mobility and maritime missions

The transport is certified for 20 mission sets with multiple speciality variants available for production, including the base transport model and versions for special operations, search and rescue, and civilian air freight.