Rostec is taking lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine to further refine the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter for the international market.

“Historically, the upgrading of fighter jets is a non-stop process that continues as we continue our special military operation [against Ukraine], and we get feedback from our pilots in the warzone,” says Rostec chief executive Sergey Chemezov.

“We are tweaking and adjusting our equipment accordingly.”

Chemezov, speaking through an interpreter, made the remarks in a briefing with reporters at the Dubai air show, where Russia displayed a range of military capabilities and the Su-57 appeared in the flying display.

Chemezov adds that combat drives continuous upgrades and that this results in “high demand” from customers.

The topic of the sanctions regime facing Russia came up repeatedly during the briefing, with Chemezov stating several times that his country has been able to adapt. A recent think tank report suggested that sanctions can further diminish Russia’s military aircraft capabilities.

When asked about contracts for military aircraft, however, Chemezov declined to comment on customers for the Su-57 and other aircraft types. He also declined to comment on international customers for the Su-35, another type that Russia has promoted aggressively.

The only known international customer for the Su-57 is Algeria. At the Dubai show, a model of the Su-57 with new, stealthier thrust nozzles was on display, but Chemezov offered no details on this development effort.

He also declined to comment, when pressed, on the potential for the Su-57 in India but observed that Russia was a steadfast friend of New Delhi in the 1990s when it was under western sanctions for nuclear testing.

“We are committed to continuing the same approach to supply whatever India demands in terms of military equipment and show our mutual interest in developing our cooperation.”

He also touched on the Su-75, the developmental single-engined type that was promoted with much fanfare in 2021, including a full-sized mock-up. Chemezov work continues for this aircraft.

“It takes quite a long time to develop a new aircraft, ten to fifteen years on average,” he says. “We have only very recently started this work. Unlike children, who are born after nine months, aircraft cannot come into existence so fast. We will soon launch production.”

He adds that Russia aims to uphold its share of the world market for combat aircraft.