The US government has cleared possible sales of air-launched munitions to Denmark, Italy, and South Korea.

The three potential sales, announced in separate Defense Security Cooperation Agency statements, cover over $1 billion in munitions.

Denmark has been cleared to buy up to 200 Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles for an estimated cost of $730 million, according to the DSCA.

The possible package includes a range of related equipment and support.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern and capable air-to-air munitions,” says the DSCA.

“This sale will further advance the already high level of Danish air force interoperability with U.S. joint forces and other regional and NATO forces.”

Denmark’s AMRAAM approval comes one month after Copenhagen was cleared to buy up to 340 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II air-to-air missiles.

The Italy and South Korean approvals cover air-to-ground weapons.

Italy has been cleared to buy 100 Lockheed Martin AGM-158B/B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range – JASSM-ER – for up to $301 million. The potential package also includes related equipment and support.

“The proposed sale will improve Italy’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing stand-off capability via advanced, long-range strike systems for employment on Italian fighter aircraft, including but not limited to F-35 aircraft,” says the DSCA.

Finally, Seoul has been cleared to buy 624 Boeing GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs) for up to $112 million. The cost includes weapons under a previous South Korean Foreign Military Sales case for 387 SDBs.

The DSCA notes that South Korea already has the SDB in its inventory.