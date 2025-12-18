A raft of US government arms sales approvals for Taiwan includes loitering munitions and repairs for attack helicopters.

The eight approvals for possible defence sales to Taiwan come to a total of $11.1 billion and were posted by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The potential sales are focused on ground-based systems, namely a $4 billion sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), in addition to a $4 billion sale of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers.

Two of the potential sales relate directly to aviation capabilities.

The third biggest approval after the HIMARS and howitzer deals covers a possible $1.1 billion sale of Altius-700M and -600 loitering munitions produced by Anduril. The DSCA does not provide the number of weapons, but states that the deal includes the munitions as well as a range of support equipment and services.

Taipei received an separate batch of Altius-600Ms in August, shortly after Anduril established its first corporate office in Taiwan.

The other potential aviation element of the latest arms deal covers $96 million in spare parts for Taiwan’s Bell AH-1W Cobra attack helicopters. FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory shows that Taiwan’s army operates 62 AH-1Ws.

The latest approvals come less than one month after the USA approved the possible sale of $330 million in spare parts for fixed-wing combat and support aircraft operated by Taiwan’s air force.

“This bundle of notifications – a record amount notified at one time in U.S. security assistance for Taiwan – is a response to the threat from China and speaks to the demand from [US President Donald Trump] that partners and allies do more to secure their own defence,” says Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council.

“We continue to see the prioritization of platforms and munitions that address a D-Day style attack on the island. None of these programs address grey zone, blockade, or quarantine domains or the threat posed by China in those areas.”

Hammond-Chambers adds that more Taiwan defence sales could emerge in the coming months.