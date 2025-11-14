The US government has cleared the possible sale of spare parts for three aircraft types operated by Taiwan’s air force.

The potential $330 million Foreign Military Sales contract covers “non-standard components, spare and repair parts, and accessories,” as well as other support for the nation’s Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters, AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-kuo fighters, and for C-130 tactical transports, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Source: Republic of China Air Force FlightGlobal’s 2026 World Air Forces directory shows that Taiwan operates 103 F-CK-1 fighters

The DSCA says the spares will improve the operational readiness of Taiwan’s aircraft fleet, with the equipment to be transferred from the US government’s stockpile.

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

Taiwan is a major operator of all three types. In recent years concerns have been raised about the sustainment of Taiwan’s fighter fleet given that it is constantly called upon to intercept aerial incursions from its neighbour, China.