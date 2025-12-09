Belgium has secured clearance from the US Department of State for a potentially $79 million acquisition of Lockheed Martin-produced AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

Outlined by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 8 December, the prospective Foreign Military Sales deal covers the supply of 240 of the precision-guided weapons, plus related equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Belgium’s combat capability for counterterrorism operations,” the DSCA says, without specifying which platform is to carry the missiles.

A potential lead candidate is the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted air system. The Belgian air force on 23 September placed its first example of the medium-altitude-long-endurance type into operational use at Florennes air base.

The service’s order for the MQ-9B covers the provision of four air vehicles and two ground control stations.