Belgium has secured clearance from the US Department of State for a potentially $79 million acquisition of Lockheed Martin-produced AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

Outlined by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 8 December, the prospective Foreign Military Sales deal covers the supply of 240 of the precision-guided weapons, plus related equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Belgium’s combat capability for counterterrorism operations,” the DSCA says, without specifying which platform is to carry the missiles.

Belgian MQ-9B SkyGuardian

Source: Belgian air force

The Belgian air force brought its lead MQ-9B SkyGuardian into service in late September

A potential lead candidate is the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted air system. The Belgian air force on 23 September placed its first example of the medium-altitude-long-endurance type into operational use at Florennes air base.

The service’s order for the MQ-9B covers the provision of four air vehicles and two ground control stations.

