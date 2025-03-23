Somalian authorities state that there are no survivors after a De Havilland DHC-5D freighter crashed outside the capital Mogadishu.

The aircraft came down 24km southwest of the city at around 17:43 on 22 March.

Five personnel were on board.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority says none of the occupants survived. 

DHC-5A-c-Andre Wadman/Creative Commons GNU1.2

Source: Andre Wadman/Creative Commons GNU1.2

Somali authorities have identified Trident Aviation as the operator of the DHC-5, similar to this one

Government agencies and partners are carrying out rescue activities at the scene. 

The civil aviation authority identifies the DHC-5 as a Kenyan-registered airframe (5Y-RBA).

Operated by Trident Aviation, the aircraft had been bound for Mogadishu from Dhobley.

De Havilland developed the short take-off and landing DHC-5 turboprop, known as the Buffalo, in the mid-1960s.

Topics