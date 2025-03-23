Somalian authorities state that there are no survivors after a De Havilland DHC-5D freighter crashed outside the capital Mogadishu.

The aircraft came down 24km southwest of the city at around 17:43 on 22 March.

Five personnel were on board.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority says none of the occupants survived.

Government agencies and partners are carrying out rescue activities at the scene.

The civil aviation authority identifies the DHC-5 as a Kenyan-registered airframe (5Y-RBA).

Operated by Trident Aviation, the aircraft had been bound for Mogadishu from Dhobley.

De Havilland developed the short take-off and landing DHC-5 turboprop, known as the Buffalo, in the mid-1960s.