In-flight connectivity specialist Viasat has unveiled its next-generation solution for commercial aviation, Amara, under a product roadmap which includes plans for a new electronically steered antenna (ESA) terminal to dynamically tap multi-orbit satellite services.

Viasat’s senior vice-president and general manager global commercial aviation, Don Buchman, says Amara “goes far beyond” fast and free high-speed Wi-Fi. “It’s a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the unique needs of each airline and every individual user – and in real-time across a smart multi-orbit network,” he says.

While building on its existing connectivity services, Amara offers a roadmap for future developments including a new proprietary ESA terminal. Viasat Aera is due to enter service in 2028 and will be capable of supporting simultaneous, dual-beam connections across satellites in GEO, HEO, and LEO orbits. The terminal is being developed to dynamically adapt connectivity in a way that capitalises on the strengths of all available transmission assets.

Notably this roadmap is supported by Viasat’s recent signing of an agreement with Telesat to integrate Telesat Lightspeed LEO Ka-band capacity into its multi-orbit network across its mobility and defence business portfolio.

The launch of Amara comes as Viasat has developed its capabilities following its acquisition of Inmarsat two years ago and Viasat’s senior director, airline programmes, Laney Hind, describes it as its “transformational journey”.

She says: ”Amara is really our way to be able to leverage the best of all of our assets by combining our networks as well as adding the capability for multi-network or multi-orbit access.

”So right now, with just a software upgrade and no hardware upgrade, we’ve been able to integrate our networks, as well as partner capacity, into one seamless network accessible by our GA-40 [antenna],” she says.

The GM-40 is already equipped and ready to work on LEO services, enabled by the agreement with Telesat. “So when that’s available you will be able to work on the LEO and GEO networks,” she says.

This will then be supplemented when its new Aera terminal enters service. “What it means for the passenger is at an application level the software will select what is the best available network to be using for each of these application. So it’s very dynamic in being able to provide truly seamless passenger experience,” Hind says.

Meanwhile, on the eve of AIX, Viasat announced Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has picked the company to provide in-flight connectivity on its Boeing 787 factory-installed deliveries. The carrier will offer free in-flight connectivity to its loyalty members.

Riyadh Air vice-president guest experience, Anton Vidgen, says: ”This partnership is a key enabler of our digitally native onboard strategy: setting a new standard for premium travel.”