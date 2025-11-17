Dutch aerospace firm Fokker Services Group is unveiling a full-spectrum anti-jamming system for civil aircraft as a counter to rising incidents of satellite navigation interference.

It is expecting the system to become available from January 2026 with entry into service planned for an undisclosed launch operator.

Fokker Services says it can currently equip Boeing 737s, including the Max, as well as 747-400 and 747-8 models.

But it adds that other narrowbody and widebody aircraft applications are “being considered”.

Satellite interference was a prominent talking-point at the recent ICAO Assembly, during which the organisation stated that the situation had become a “recurrent and persistent challenge” in several regions of the world.

Interference can degrade position data – disrupting the ability to comply with performance requirements – as well as interrupt datalink, trigger false terrain warnings or even present a risk of mid-air collision.

Fokker Services describes its GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing system as a “breakthrough technology” that offers “active protection” against threats to navigation reliability and critical avionics.

Chief executive Menzo van der Beek says the company has achieved “very positive” test results.

“We’re confident this solution will bring peace of mind to pilots, crews, and airlines,” he adds.

Fokker Services says its development “goes beyond detection” and actively counters jamming and spoofing attempts with a “full-spectrum defence” to ensure “uninterrupted navigation”.

The system is provided as a modification kit and the company says no additional pilot training is needed – it integrates seamlessly with avionics and cockpit procedures.

“This solution is especially relevant for aircraft operating in regions where GPS interference is increasingly reported, such as the Middle East and Eastern Europe,” it adds.