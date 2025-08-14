Germany’s Lufthansa Technik is to extend its fuel-saving fuselage and nacelle film coating to Airbus aircraft, commencing certification of the ‘AeroShark’ surface for older A330 variants.

The company is seeking supplemental type certification to apply the riblet drag-reduction film to A330-200s and -300s.

Lufthansa Technik vice-president for original equipment innovation Andrew Muirhead says the selection of the A330 is “strategic” because their widespread use means “significant leverage” on fuel consumption.

Over 1,250 older A330s, not including the A330-200F, remain in the global fleet according to Airbus backlog figures.

Lufthansa Technik developed AeroShark in co-operation with BASF Coatings, and it has already been approved for the Boeing 777-200ER, -300ER and 777F – with 28 aircraft from the family modified so far.

It expects certification for the A330 to be completed next year.

“The potential for operational cost savings [from A330 application] and substantial environmental benefits is vast,” says Muirhead.

Long-haul aircraft are the primary target for the modification because the aerodynamic improvement effect is greatest during cruise flight.