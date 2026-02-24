Russian airframer UZGA has started test flights with the latest prototype LMS-901 Baikal utility aircraft, after modifications to the design.

UZGA states that it has updated the main landing-gear of the aircraft and adjusted the wing pitch to “eliminate” a tendency for premature lift-off during take-off in gusting wind.

It has also modified the cockpit and nose for ergonomic reasons and to meet safety requirements for emergency landings.

“These modifications will be the subject of subsequent ground- and flight-testing,” says the manufacturer.

The new prototype – numbered 0005 – is fitted with a domestically-built VK-800 engine, replacing the GE Aerospace H80 originally intended for the type.

UZGA says this fifth Baikal prototype is the third to fly. Its maiden sortie on 23 February lasted 10min, with the aircraft reaching a height of 300m (1,000ft) and a speed of just over 100kt.

The aircraft will undergo further testing including checks on installation of an on-board cable network.

Intended to succeed the Soviet-era Antonov An-2, the Baikal is a nine-seat aircraft with a planned range of 800nm.