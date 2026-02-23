BAE Systems’ FalconWorks unit is to expand its collaboration with US partner Survice Engineering, after a successful pact based on the T-150 uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

“The new agreement will see BAE Systems and Survice Engineering working together to explore opportunities for collaboration across a wider product portfolio of small/tactical UAS,” the companies say.

Prior to its acquisition by BAE, the UK company’s now-subsidiary Malloy Aeronautics was in 2015 contracted to supply its electric-powered T-150 quadcopter to Survice, which adapted it into a TRV-150 variant for use by the US Marine Corps and US Army.

In addition to performing logistics tasks, the design has so far been demonstrated in roles including “mine clearing, obscuration deployment and weaponisation”, the US company says.

BAE – which in July 2025 announced a successful first air-launched firing of its APKWS guided rocket from a TRV-150 – says the new framework agreement will support the further development of UAS technologies.

“The agreement with FalconWorks is a logical next step to continue advancing UAS technologies and use cases,” notes Survice president Greg Thompson.