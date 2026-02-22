Embraer has reached a provisional agreement with Indian firm Adani Defence & Aerospace covering the possible establishment of an E175 regional jet final assembly line in the country.

The memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the two companies’ leaders in the presence of Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

It envisions the creation of an assembly line in connection with India’s Regional Transport Aircraft programme, and builds on an earlier tentative pact reached in January.

Embraer says India will need at least 500 aircraft in the 80- to 146-seat sector over the next two decades.

It argues that the 88-seat E175 is “uniquely suited” to address demand in “uncontested” markets between secondary and tertiary cities.

“These markets remain underserved by larger aircraft and the E175 can enable new routes, improved connectivity, reliable operations and accelerated expansion of regional air travel,” it adds.

The airframer delivered 34 E175s last year.

Embraer says the industrial partnership with Adani will “aim to establish an ecosystem” for the E175 and both sides are looking to “progress all aspects” of the agreement – including the supply chain, aftermarket, and training.

This work is also exploring the crucial aspect of obtaining the orders which will justify a final assembly line.

Embraer says the “enhanced” agreement is a “significant step forward” from the original pact and is part of a “broader roadmap” to develop an integrated system for the country’s Regional Transport Aircraft programme.

“This signing represents a critical milestone for our partnership, as we continue to work together on all aspects of the proposed aerospace ecosystem, including securing orders for a final assembly line in India,” says Embraer chief Francisco Gomes Neto.

Adani Defence & Aerospace is part of the diverse Adani Group which is active in several industrial sectors, among them infrastructure, logistics and energy.

“Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion,” says Defence & Aerospace director Jeet Adani, adding that – with the Indian government’s ‘UDAN’ connectivity scheme – the need for an “indigenous” regional aviation ecosystem “has become critical”.

Russia’s United Aircraft has also been promoting its Yakovlev SJ-100 and Ilyushin Il-114-300 in India as options to address the connectivity demand.