Boeing in January kept up a brisk pace of aircraft deliveries and continued padding its backlog, including by landing major orders from lessors and a landmark 787 deal from Delta Air Lines.

The Atlanta-based carrier last month agreed to acquire 30 787-10s, marking a major win for Boeing that reflects a shift by Delta away from its recent trend of only acquiring Airbus widebodies.

Delta will use the jets, powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines, to replace its 767s; deliveries are set to begin 2031.

Boeing has enjoyed resurgent demand for the 787 over the last year, having secured orders for more than 400 of the jets since the start of 2025.

Including the 30-strong Delta deal, Boeing last month took orders for 107 aircraft – the most in any January since 2012, the airframer said on 10 February.

Among those, lessor Aviation Capital Group signed for 50 737 Max, Air India ordered 20 737 Max and Taiwan’s Eva Air ordered four 787s.

Boeing’s January order figures were shaved last month by four cancellations; BOC Aviation and Air Europa each axed an order for one 737 Max, and Papua New Guinea’s Air Niugini cancelled orders for two 787s.

Meanwhile, Boeing kept deliveries humming last month, handing over 46 jets, including 37 737s. The company says it has not delivered that many aircraft in any January since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US manufacturer ended the month with 6,196 aircraft in its backlog, up from 6,130 at the end of December.