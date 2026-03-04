Continued supply chain sluggishness was behind Dassault Aviation failing to meet its 2025 guidance for Falcon business jet deliveries, the airframer’s chief executive has disclosed.

Last year, the firm shipped 37 aircraft – three fewer than guided for – the third straight year in which it has failed to match its guidance.

Chief executive Eric Trappier says the firm had “expected” to reach 40 aircraft deliveries, but “we had some challenges with the supply chain”.

Those supply chains “extend all over the world” for its three in-production models – the Falcon 2000LXS, 8X and 6X – with “another challenge” posed by the need to send green aircraft for completion to its site in Little Rock, Arkansas.

While many of the problems were external, there were “issues in-house”, added Trappier, presenting the airframer’s full-year results on 4 March.

“And then, at the assembly line, that’s when you take on all the delays. They converge there, and if you want to straighten it out, it takes time.

“But I have good reason to believe we will be able to meet the guidance for the Falcon [in 2026].” This year, Dassault intends to deliver 40 Falcon jets, it says.

Although the airframer took in 31 Falcon orders last year, up on the 24 booked in 2024, Trappier has warned that tax rises in France – notably a corporate income surtax for firms with revenues over €1 billion ($1.16 billion) – risk reducing the company’s competitiveness against its US and Canadian rivals.

Development of its ultra-long-range Falcon 10X continues, with an unveiling ceremony scheduled for 10 March.

Falcon sales stood at €2.8 billion in 2025, up on the €2.3 billion booked the previous year. Backlog for the unit slipped slightly to €4.7 billion from €5 billion.