Leading business aviation group Vista has placed an order for up to 160 Bombardier Challenger 3500 super-midsize jets in a deal that could be worth almost $5 billion at current list prices.

Comprising 40 firm orders and 120 purchase options, deliveries will begin in 2026 and are phased over the next 10 years.

Bombardier values the 40 firm orders at $1.18 billion but if all the options are exercised this figure rises to $4.72 billion, it says.

“Vista has been a valued Bombardier customer since they began operating. We are proud that our relationship will further deepen through these significant orders and are excited for Vista’s teams and clients to benefit from everything the Challenger 3500 aircraft has to offer,” says Bombardier chief executive Eric Martel.

Vista’s order comes on the back another year of double-digit growth for the group’s multi-year subscription-based Program product.

In 2025, the Program member base grew by 12% and Vista flew 16% more live Program hours year on year. The firm operates through its VistaJet and XO brands.

Powered by twin Honeywell HTF7350 tubofans, the Challenger 3500 can carry up to 10 passengers on routes of up to 3,400nm (6,300km).