Boeing expects this year to be nearly maxing out the production potential of its existing 737 and 787 assembly sites, while preparing to open two new facilities to enable future production rate jumps.

The company also plans to deliver about 10% more aircraft this year than last, executives said during Boeing’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call on 27 January.

Boeing aims this year to deliver 500 737s, which would be 12% more than the 447 narrowbodies it delivered in 2025, and 90-100 787s, compared to 88 of those handed over last year.

“Our production roll-outs are going to significantly improve this year,” Boeing chief financial officer Jesus Malave says.

Boeing is now producing 42 737s at its Renton site and eight 787s monthly at its facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Before year-end, Boeing intends to be churning out 47 737s monthly, the maximum possible in Renton. Boeing needs Federal Aviation Administration approval for each rate increase.

“I actually don’t think supply chain is going to be a big challenge for us in the next rate ramp, from 42 to 47,” Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg says, noting Boeing and suppliers are sitting on an inventory of parts accumulated during years of slower-than-expected output.

Eventually, Boeing aims to bring 737 production to 52 jets monthly, though doing so will require that its planned additional 737 assembly line in Everett come online. That site’s opening is already more than one year late.

“Facility and tooling investments are now complete and we’re executing a deliberate staffing plan to support production there,” Ortberg says of the Everett 737 line.

Executives also say Boeing is closing in on achieving Federal Aviation Administration certification for the 737 Max 7 and Max 10, expecting to land both this year. Those programmes have most recently been held up by Boeing’s need to redesign the jets’ engine-anti-ice system.

Boeing also intends within one year to bring 787 output from eight to 10 jets monthly – the maximum now possible in North Charleston, Ortberg says.

But Boeing is deep into construction of a second 787 assembly site in North Charleston that will enable it to double production – to 20 jets monthly – when opened, scheduled for 2028.