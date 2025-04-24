United Airlines has become the latest major US carrier to throw support behind the development of start-up JetZero’s proposed blended-wing-body (BWB) airliner.

The Chicago-based carrier said on 24 April that it has invested in JetZero – though it does not specify a dollar amount – and could order up to 200 of the BWB aircraft.

”The investment includes a path to order up to 100 airplanes and an option for an additional 100,” it says.

United says the “conditional purchase agreement” is based on JetZero hitting certain development milestones, including flying a full-scale demonstrator in 2027.

Other conditions include that the aircraft “meet United’s safety, business and operating requirements”.

“United’s investment in our company signals the industry’s belief that new, innovative technology is needed in order to achieve the efficiency and cost savings that will be required to meet the continued growth in demand for air travel across the globe,” says Tom O’Leary, chief executive and co-founder of JetZero.

Based in Long Beach, California, JetZero is developing a 250-seat airliner called Z4 that would have a BWB design and twin turbofans mounted on its upper aft fuselage. The start-up is targeting roughly 5,000nm (9,260km) of range and and a 200-250 passenger capacity, while burning dramatically less fuel than today’s airliners.

JetZero also has a relationship with Delta Air Lines, through which the Atlanta-headquartered carrier has agreed to support start-up JetZero’s development programme by providing operational and cabin-design input.

Indeed, interest from airlines would be enormous should JetZero – not to mention competing BWB developer Natilus, based in San Diego – clear multiple development, certification and manufacturing hurdles and reach market with a viable alternative to current commercial jets.

United chief executive Scott Kirby has previously expressed frustration with the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, as both airframers have struggled to hit delivery targets, calling for a new market entrant to shake up that dynamic.

“If successful, JetZero has the potential to evolve our core mainline business by developing aircraft with a bigger, more-comfortable cabin experience for our customers while increasing fuel efficiency across our network,” says Andrew Chang, head of United Airlines Ventures.

JetZero’s Z4 design passed the preliminary design review milestone last year, and the company has in recent months named several suppliers.

In March, JetZero selected Pratt & Whitney’s PW2040 engine, which powers Boeing 757s, as the powerplant for the Z4 airliner.

P&W Canada will integrate its APS3200 auxiliary power unit, while Collins Aerospace will design and build engine nacelle structures.

In 2023, the start-up landed a $235 million contract to build a prototype aircraft for the US Air Force, targeting first flight by 2027. JetZero says it envisions “several military aircraft configurations” for the Z4, including for tactical transport and aerial refuelling missions.