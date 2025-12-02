Aeroflot Group has disclosed that eight aircraft – including freighters – have been introduced to the company’s fleet over the third quarter.

The Russian operator says the fleet expanded with two Boeing 747-400ERFs and two 737-800BCFs, all of which were placed with Rossiya.

Aeroflot Group has not specified the source of the freighters but Volga-Dnepr Group’s scheduled cargo arm AirBridgeCargo and its associate Atran operated both types.

The carrier had reportedly been interested in taking over some of the Volga-Dnepr fleet.

Aeroflot Group has also added four 737-800s to budget carrier Pobeda, taking its total to 46.

The overall group fleet has increased to 360 aircraft, according to the company’s nine-month IFRS financial statement.

Aeroflot Group says it has settled insurance claims this year for 30 aircraft, and converted liabilities into Russian currency, resulting in non-cash income.

Adjusted net profit for the group over the first nine months of the year reached Rb24.5 billion ($316 million) – about half of last year’s figure – on revenues of Rb676 billion.