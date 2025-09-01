Scandinavian operator Braathens has opted to simplify its fleet by phasing out its Airbus single-aisle twinjets and concentrating on its ATR 72-600 turboprops.

Braathens says it has undertaken a review of its operations and concluded that it will shift exclusively to regional wet-lease and charter services in the European aviation sector.

This will involve expanding its ATR fleet and a “gradual phasing-out” of its Airbus A319 and A320 models.

Seven aircraft are affected and will be completely withdrawn by 2027, following the expiry of commercial agreements for their operation.

Braathens says the fleet strategy is intended to align with future market needs and will create “long-term profitable growth”.

The company operates the Airbus jets through its Braathens International Airways division, typically for leisure charter.

But its agreements with tour operators are set to conclude and its Airbus aircraft are not “optimally configured” to meet both the requirements of tour companies and regular airlines, it says.

“We do not believe that Airbus production has the potential to achieve long-term profitability,” states chair Per Braathen.

“By adapting our operations, we will be able to offer [wet-lease] solutions that are in demand while building a more streamlined and cost-effective business that has good potential for growth.”

Chief executive Malin Brandtvig acknowledges that the shift will affect staffing levels, and the company is in discussions with unions

“We hope that employees who are affected, to the greatest extent possible, will both want and be able to stay with the company,” she says.

Braathens had been a long-standing customer for the Airbus A220 – originally a Bombardier CSeries order inherited from Malmo Aviation when the carrier was established – but scrapped the agreement in 2019.