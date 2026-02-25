A tough fourth quarter contributed to full-year net profits at Israeli flag carrier El Al falling by 25% to $410 million in 2025.

The carrier posted a net profit of $46 million for the fourth quarter, down from $130 million in the same period of 2024.

That accounted for a large portion of the overall $135 million drop in the airline’s full-year net profit compared with 2024.

The lower profit came during a year in which Israeli aviation activities were heavily impacted by the Gaza and Iran hostilities, while El Al’s market share dropped from the highs of 2024 as foreign carriers began returning to Israel in the second half of the year.

El Al’s full-year revenues rose only 1% in 2025 to $3.48 billion, in part reflecting reduced cargo turnover. Revenues were flat in the fourth quarter at $852 million.

The carrier increased passenger numbers from 6.6 million to 6.9 million in 2025.

El Al says it expects to add five aircraft duriing the coming year, including two Boeing 737s, one Boeing 777 and an additional Boeing 787. That will take its fleet to an expected 55 aircraft, including 26 Boeing narrowbodies, 18 787s and six 777s, alongside five ACMI aircraft.