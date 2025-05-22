Israeli flag-carrier El Al has opted to reconfigure another Boeing 777-200ER, a decision which will restore its fleet to six of the twinjet type.

The airline has been refurbishing some of its 777s with a higher-density layout of 313 seats – featuring business, premium-economy and economy cabins – and aligns with its 787 interiors.

At the end of the first quarter the carrier was operating five 777s, three of which had the 313-seat configuration, with the sixth parked. The other two active 777s are fitted with 279 seats.

El Al has disclosed, in its first-quarter financial statement, that a decision has been made for the sixth aircraft to “enter into renovation” for refit, and to return it to service in “the Dreamliner configuration”.

The company has been experiencing high demand, in excess of its available capacity, owing to reduced competition from foreign carriers at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

El Al reached agreements during the quarter to purchase three Boeing 737-800s which were being leased to the airline, as well as a leased CFM International CFM56 engine for the type, for around $54 million.

Over the quarter the airline also invested in the acquisition of a simulator for its narrowbody fleet, to increase the capacity of its new training centre. The centre became operational last year with two 787 simulators and one for the 737.

El Al is undergoing a fleet expansion and modernisation, acquiring further Boeing 787s as well as 737 Max jets. It has newly received a 787-9 which took its fleet of the type to 17.