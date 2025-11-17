Ethiopian Airlines ordered 11 more Boeing 737 Max 8s during Dubai air show on 17 November.

The orders are the exercising of options taken when Ethiopian ordered 20 Max jets at Dubai air show in 2023.

The CFM International Leap-1B-powered jets will be used to grow Ethiopian’s regional and international networks, the airline says.

Boeing notes that Ethiopian operates the largest fleet of its aircraft in Africa and has the largest backlog of 737 Max jets, 787s and 777X widebodies on the continent.

Ethiopian has 22 Max 8s in its fleet today, according to data from global aviation intelligence and advisory company IBA.