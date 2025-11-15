Malaysia Airlines is to launch a request-for-proposal for new long-haul widebody aircraft before the end of the year, as part of fleet renewal efforts.

The airline expects to make a decision on the aircraft type by the middle of the first quarter of 2026, says Izham Ismail, who is the CEO of airline parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

Izham, who spoke to FlightGlobal on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines’ Assembly of Presidents in Bangkok, says the new aircraft will replace its existing fleet of Airbus A350-900s.

While the number of aircraft to be ordered has not been finalised, Izham says deliveries of the new aircraft will commence from 2031.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates a fleet of seven A350s, the first of which was delivered in 2017. It deploys the A350s on long-haul intercontinental routes, including to London and Paris.

The disclosure follows a string of aircraft orders made by MAG this year. In July, the group exercised its options for 20 more Airbus A330-900s, doubling its original commitment.

In March, MAG ordered 30 737 Max aircraft, including 12 commitments for the larger Max 10 variant. Those orders are on top of an existing commitment for 25 Max 8s, deliveries of which are expected to be completed in 2027.