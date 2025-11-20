Royal Jordanian is to source a pair of Airbus A321neos from Irish-based lessor Avolon, under an agreement disclosed at the Dubai air show.

The Jordanian flag-carrier is undertaking a broad fleet modernisation covering widebodies, narrowbodies and regional jets.

As part of the renewal it has already signed to lease eight A320neos from Avolon, of which seven have been delivered to the Amman-based airline.

Royal Jordanian will receive the A321neos in 2027 and 2028.

“Addition of these new A321neos supports our growth strategy across the region and reinforces our commitment to operating one of the most efficient and environmentally-responsible fleets in the Middle East,” says chief executive Samer Majali.

The carrier opted to fit its A320neo-family fleet with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

Royal Jordanian generated a net profit of nearly JD32 million ($45 million) in the first nine months of the year – turning around losses at the same point of 2024 – although its third-quarter net surplus of JD19.3 million was down from the previous JD25.5 million.