SkyTeam carrier SAS is reinforcing its Swedish domestic network through its recently-agreed partnership with Braathens Regional Airways.

SAS will open new routes to Halmstad, Kalmar and Salen beginning in January next year.

The carrier, which describes the domestic market as “challenging”, says the wet-lease agreement with BRA will allow it to strengthen connections within Sweden.

Along with the new routes it will provide higher frequency operations to several destinations.

BRA will fly several aircraft on SAS’s behalf enabling greater capacity and improved connections with Stockholm Arlanda airport.

“This partnership strengthens Swedish infrastructure, connecting local communities to the world and fostering greater global accessibility and opportunities,” says SAS chief Anko van der Werff.

Routes benefiting from higher-frequency service include Malmo, Gothenburg, Visby, Ronneby and Angelholm-Helsinborg.