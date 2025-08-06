Elements of the Dassault Aviation Rafale’s future F4.3 operating standard have undergone early assessment by France’s DGA defence procurement body.

Conducted during operationally-representative sorties flown from Istres air base, the purpose of the ‘fitness for use review’ was to “assess the development of the F4.3 standard in its current state, before its final definition”, the DGA says.

“A total of seven missions were carried out, with scenarios covering the air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea domains,” it says, with ongoing analysis to have a “particular focus on connectivity and weapons systems”.

The campaign was staged with the involvement of airframer Dassault, sensor provider Thales and guided weapons specialist MBDA.

Supporting assets included four Rafales employed in a “blue air” role, and an equal number which were used to represent enemy assets. The French air force also provided Airbus Defence & Space A330 Phenix tanker and Boeing E-3F airborne warning and control system aircraft, while the navy allocated a Northrop Grumman E-2C Hawkeye.

The DGA will draw on results from the test flights to inform further development work, and expects to fully define the package of updates during 2027.

Due for introduction to service with the French air force and navy late this decade, the F4.3 standard will deliver operational enhancements in areas including connectivity, weapons and electronic warfare.

Almost all of France’s in-service Rafales have now been brought up to the latest F4.1 operational standard, General Arvind Badrinath, head of combat air for the DGA, told FlightGlobal ahead of the Paris air show.