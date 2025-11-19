Airbus Defence & Space expects to secure further orders for its A330-based multi-role tanker transport (MRTT), while the company also is eyeing the potential to provide an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) development of the A321 narrowbody.

“We have a number of undisclosed negotiations,” Jean-Brice Dumont, the company’s head of air power, says of the MRTT platform. While declining to identify any of the potential future buyers, noting that discussions are at a “sensitive” stage, he says: “There might be one piece of news pretty soon.”

Airbus has so far secured orders for 85 MRTTs – including modified ex-airline examples of the A330-200 – and delivered 65 of those. The in-service fleet has logged almost a combined 350,000 flight hours to date.

The defence unit’s most recent order commitment was for a single example for the Royal Thai Air Force, to be provided in its new MRTT+ standard, based on the A330-800. Bangkok is due to take delivery of the asset during 2029.

“We have passed the maturity step with the MRTT+,” Dumont said at the Dubai air show on 18 November. Although the model features an all-new wing and Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, he adds: “We will only do limited flight tests, avoiding having to re-qualify receivers.

“Our challenge for the MRTT is not about the ramp-up, it is about serving our customers’ needs,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Airbus is advancing its derisking work into a potential maritime patrol development of the A321XLR, after France awarded it a two-year study contract early in 2025.

Dumont says that should that effort lead to a full development award, Airbus could also offer “a range of modular, downscaled maritime patrol versions” to offer to the market.

And with regard to a potential AEW&C development for the Indian air force, he notes: “We have an ongoing discussion with India… about the conversion of ex-Air India [A321] aircraft, together with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.”

New Delhi intends to field six A321s equipped for the AEW&C role via its recently outlined Netra MkII-programme effort.