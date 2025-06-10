Poland has deferred an acquisition of locally built Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters, having shifted its procurement priorities towards the rapid introduction of new training, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and heavy transport rotorcraft.

Outlined on 6 June, the move has put the brakes on – but not removed – a previous 32-aircraft requirement. “We have not terminated any contract regarding S-70i helicopters,” states Pawel Bejda, secretary of state at the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

Instead, Brigadier General Artur Kuptel, head of the MND’s armament agency, notes: “We have completed the proceedings concerning the S-70 helicopters and [their] reprioritisation.”

Chief of the general staff General Wieslaw Kukula says the adjustment is the result of the armed forces’ transformation plan for the 15-year period to 2039. “During intensive work on its development and a series of analyses, we decided to change the priorities regarding helicopter programmes, and also to change the priorities in the scope of acquiring some platforms.”

The decision has not impacted existing contracts to acquire 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters and 32 multi-role AW149s from Leonardo Helicopters.

“The purchase of AW149, AW101, and now AH-64s, means that [PZL Swidnik] SW-4 helicopters, and [Mil] Mi-2s, used for basic training, are not able to prepare aircrews to start training on advanced multi-role helicopters,” says Major General Cezary Wisniewski, deputy of the commander general of the armed forces branches.

“Therefore, the number one priority is to acquire a training and combat helicopter and implement it into our training process as soon as possible,” he adds.

Each year, the Air Force Military Academy in Deblin graduates 30-40 helicopter pilots, although throughput this academic year will rise to 50. Estimates suggest that the Polish land forces’ future Apache fleet will require the instruction of almost 400 aircrew.

Warsaw plans to purchase 24 training and combat helicopters to replace the same number of SW-4s which have been in use since 2006. Two types are under consideration: the Airbus Helicopters H145M, and Leonardo’s AW109M Trekker.

In mid-May, Babcock signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus and CAE to offer H145Ms and associated training services to the Polish air force. Some of the rotorcraft could be armed with the airframer’s HForce modular weapons system.

Leonardo’s PZL Swidnik subsidiary already produces complete AW109 airframe structures, and would perform final assembly of the type for the Polish military if selected.

Meanwhile, Wisniewski notes that the Polish navy’s Kaman Aerospace SH-2G(PL) Super Seasprite helicopters are not suitable for use aboard the service’s future Miecznik-class multi-role frigates. “Poland needs the ability to protect critical infrastructure, and track surface and underwater objects,” he says.

According to earlier plans, between four and eight new helicopters will be purchased, with the AW101 and Sikorsky MH-60R as likely rivals.

Regarding Warsaw’s interest in heavy transport helicopters, defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has indicated that its only candidate would be Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook. In addition to performing lift duties and supporting operations with the AH-64E, Wisniewski says they also would be “our basic tool for crisis response, and support for local communities, which is why we must implement this priority as soon as possible”.

Warsaw also plans to subsequently acquire additional rotorcraft to support special operations forces, and to provide multi-role support for its land forces.

Referring to the reprioritisation decision, Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky states: “Polish operators rely on the Black Hawk helicopter for their missions today and we firmly believe that the Black Hawk is the ideal platform to further support and strengthen Poland’s national security.”

Aviation analytics company Cirium records there as being 13 S-70/UH-60-series helicopters currently in service in Poland, with eight flown by its land forces and the remainder in police use.

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Poland, where local industry and our 1,700 PZL Mielec employees are involved in the manufacture of [Lockheed] F-16 fighters and Black Hawks that support security and emergency response in countries around the world,” Sikorsky adds.