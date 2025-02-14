The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has completed a second in-country flight with the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Protector RG1 remotely piloted air system, launching an integration and operational testing activity ahead of service entry.

Performed from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire on 12 February, the sortie came roughly 15 months after the type’s debut outing from the UK site, in November 2023.

“The second UK flight of Protector was undertaken with an all-UK crew flying from the new RAF ground station building at RAF Waddington,” the service says. The activity involved personnel from its 56 (Test & Evaluation), 31 and 54 squadrons.

Seven Protector air vehicles have been accepted by the UK so far, from an eventual 16-strong fleet. Four of those aircraft are currently located at RAF Waddington, with the remainder supporting ongoing test and evaluation activities in the USA. A first Certifiable Ground Control Station and simulator also are now in use at the UK site.

According to a schedule outlined by the UK Ministry of Defence last July, the Protector fleet is due to achieve initial operational capability during 2025, replacing the RAF’s long-serving General Atomics MQ-9 Reapers.

The incoming model can operate at altitudes up to 40,000ft, with a maximum flight time of over 30h.

“The Protector introduces a unique and long-endurance capability to UK defence, specialising in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance as well as strike operations,” the RAF notes. “This advanced system can be deployed globally with minimal on-site support, making it highly versatile for various missions,” it adds.

In addition to its military duties, the single-engined Protector also will be certificated to enable it to be flown in non-segregated airspace, potentially in support of UK military aid to civilian tasks.

The original schedule for the Protector programme called for entry-into-service to be achieved in early 2024.