The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace a $240 million contract for Lot 2 production of its air-launched Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

“This contract provides for the purchase of all-up rounds with containers, test hardware, and support items,” according to a contract notification dated 15 December.

JSM with Norwegian F-35

Source: Norwegian defence ministry

The Norwegian-produced Joint Strike Missile will be carried internally by F-35A fighters

Being acquired for internal carriage by Lockheed Martin F-35As, the more than 150nm (277km)-range JSM will provide the USAF with a stand-off strike weapon suitable for anti-ship and land-attack tasks.

To be performed in Norway, production work is due to run until November 2028. The number of weapons to be supplied via the Lot 2 order has not been disclosed.

The USAF’s Lot 1 production order for the JSM was placed in May 2024, with deliveries under that $141 million deal to be made by August 2026.

Germany in June 2025 also announced a $645 million order for and undisclosed number of JSM rounds, also for integration with its on-order fleet of F-35As. Kongsberg’s other contracted customers for the weapon are Australia, Japan and Norway.

